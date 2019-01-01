QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Aware Inc is a provider of software and services to the biometrics industry. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. The government applications of biometrics systems include border control, visitor screening, law enforcement, national defense, intelligence, secure credentialing, access control, and background checks. Its commercial applications include user authentication for login to mobile devices, computers, networks, and software programs, user authentication for financial transactions and purchases. Its Biometrics product group earns the majority of the revenue.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Aware Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aware (AWRE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aware's (AWRE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aware (AWRE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aware

Q

Current Stock Price for Aware (AWRE)?

A

The stock price for Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) is $3.31 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aware (AWRE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 24, 2014 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2014.

Q

When is Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) reporting earnings?

A

Aware’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Aware (AWRE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aware.

Q

What sector and industry does Aware (AWRE) operate in?

A

Aware is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.