|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.140
|3.000
|-0.1400
|REV
|1.240B
|1.194B
|-46.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TransDigm Gr’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT).
The latest price target for TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 801.00 expecting TDG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.34% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) is $649.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $32.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2019.
TransDigm Gr’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TransDigm Gr.
TransDigm Gr is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.