Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/321.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
552.72 - 688.03
Mkt Cap
36B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
50.76
EPS
1.98
Shares
55.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments: a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a small nonaviation segment. It operates as an acquisitive holding company that targets firms with proprietary, sole-source products with substantial aftermarket content. TransDigm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify operating results.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.1403.000 -0.1400
REV1.240B1.194B-46.000M

TransDigm Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TransDigm Gr (TDG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TransDigm Gr's (TDG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TransDigm Gr (TDG) stock?

A

The latest price target for TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 801.00 expecting TDG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.34% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TransDigm Gr (TDG)?

A

The stock price for TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) is $649.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TransDigm Gr (TDG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $32.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2019.

Q

When is TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) reporting earnings?

A

TransDigm Gr’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is TransDigm Gr (TDG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TransDigm Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does TransDigm Gr (TDG) operate in?

A

TransDigm Gr is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.