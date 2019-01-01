QQQ
Rocky Brands Inc acts as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel. The company's family of brands includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and the licensed brand Michelin footwear. The company operates its business through three business segments: Wholesale, Retail and Military. In its wholesale business, the company distributes products through a wide range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as in several international markets. The retail business includes direct sales of products to consumers through its e-commerce websites and Rocky outlet store. The Military segment sells footwear under the Rocky brand to the U.S. military.

Rocky Brands Questions & Answers

How do I buy Rocky Brands (RCKY) stock?

You can purchase shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Rocky Brands's (RCKY) competitors?

What is the target price for Rocky Brands (RCKY) stock?

The latest price target for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) was reported by BTIG on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 79.00 expecting RCKY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.19% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for Rocky Brands (RCKY)?

The stock price for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) is $38.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Rocky Brands (RCKY) pay a dividend?

The next Rocky Brands (RCKY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

When is Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) reporting earnings?

Rocky Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Is Rocky Brands (RCKY) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Rocky Brands.

What sector and industry does Rocky Brands (RCKY) operate in?

Rocky Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.