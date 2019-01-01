|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rocky Brands’s space includes: Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX), Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX).
The latest price target for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) was reported by BTIG on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 79.00 expecting RCKY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.19% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) is $38.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Rocky Brands (RCKY) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Rocky Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rocky Brands.
Rocky Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.