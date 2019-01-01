Rocky Brands Inc acts as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel. The company's family of brands includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation, and the licensed brand Michelin footwear. The company operates its business through three business segments: Wholesale, Retail and Military. In its wholesale business, the company distributes products through a wide range of distribution channels representing over 10,000 retail store locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as in several international markets. The retail business includes direct sales of products to consumers through its e-commerce websites and Rocky outlet store. The Military segment sells footwear under the Rocky brand to the U.S. military.