|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|0.510
|0.0400
|REV
|20.620M
|22.311M
|1.691M
You can purchase shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Capital Southwest’s space includes: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG).
The latest price target for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) was reported by Raymond James on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting CSWC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is $24.32 last updated Today at 4:46:07 PM.
The next Capital Southwest (CSWC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Capital Southwest’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 31, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Capital Southwest.
Capital Southwest is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.