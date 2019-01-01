Capital Southwest Corp is an US-based investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies across various industries. The company's investment objective to produce attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity and equity related investments. It focuses on providing flexible financing solutions through partnership with business owners, management teams, and financial sponsors. The company's portfolio may include senior debt, second lien and subordinated debt, preferred stock and common stock and warrants. The primary source company's revenue comprises of interest income and dividend income from investments made as well as management fees.