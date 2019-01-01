QQQ
Range
24.25 - 24.56
Vol / Avg.
26.3K/127.8K
Div / Yield
1.92/7.86%
52 Wk
20.7 - 28.41
Mkt Cap
581.9M
Payout Ratio
115.79
Open
24.5
P/E
16.07
EPS
0.54
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Capital Southwest Corp is an US-based investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies across various industries. The company's investment objective to produce attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity and equity related investments. It focuses on providing flexible financing solutions through partnership with business owners, management teams, and financial sponsors. The company's portfolio may include senior debt, second lien and subordinated debt, preferred stock and common stock and warrants. The primary source company's revenue comprises of interest income and dividend income from investments made as well as management fees.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.510 0.0400
REV20.620M22.311M1.691M

see more
Capital Southwest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Capital Southwest (CSWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Capital Southwest's (CSWC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Capital Southwest (CSWC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) was reported by Raymond James on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting CSWC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.24% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Capital Southwest (CSWC)?

A

The stock price for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is $24.32 last updated Today at 4:46:07 PM.

Q

Does Capital Southwest (CSWC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Capital Southwest (CSWC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) reporting earnings?

A

Capital Southwest’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 31, 2022.

Q

Is Capital Southwest (CSWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Capital Southwest.

Q

What sector and industry does Capital Southwest (CSWC) operate in?

A

Capital Southwest is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.