|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.460
|0.550
|0.0900
|REV
|126.000M
|116.624M
|-9.376M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American States Water (NYSE: AWR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in American States Water’s space includes: California Water Service (NYSE:CWT), SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW), The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) and Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS).
The latest price target for American States Water (NYSE: AWR) was reported by Barclays on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting AWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.73% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American States Water (NYSE: AWR) is $85.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
American States Water’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American States Water.
American States Water is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.