Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
American States Water Co is water and utilities holding company based in California. The segments of the firm include water, electric, and contracted services. Within these segments, American States Water conducts water and electric operations through Golden State Water Company and contracted services through American States Utility Services and its subsidiaries. Golden State Water conducts its operations across various counties in California and is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission. American States Utility Services has contracted with the U.S. government to provide water services to various military installations. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from water services, primarily from commercial and residential customers.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4600.550 0.0900
REV126.000M116.624M-9.376M

American States Water Questions & Anwsers

How do I buy American States Water (AWR) stock?

You can purchase shares of American States Water (NYSE: AWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are American States Water's (AWR) competitors?

What is the target price for American States Water (AWR) stock?

The latest price target for American States Water (NYSE: AWR) was reported by Barclays on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting AWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.73% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Current Stock Price for American States Water (AWR)?

The stock price for American States Water (NYSE: AWR) is $85.38 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does American States Water (AWR) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

When is American States Water (NYSE:AWR) reporting earnings?

American States Water’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Is American States Water (AWR) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for American States Water.

What sector and industry does American States Water (AWR) operate in?

American States Water is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.