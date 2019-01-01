QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.2M
Div / Yield
2.8/2.71%
52 Wk
70.36 - 117.67
Mkt Cap
22.6B
Payout Ratio
34.35
Open
-
P/E
13.07
EPS
2.27
Shares
218.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Seagate is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.3602.410 0.0500
REV3.110B3.116B6.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seagate Tech Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seagate Tech Hldgs (STX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ: STX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seagate Tech Hldgs's (STX) competitors?

A

Other companies in Seagate Tech Hldgs’s space includes: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD), Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Q

What is the target price for Seagate Tech Hldgs (STX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ: STX) was reported by Benchmark on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 112.00 expecting STX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.57% upside). 39 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seagate Tech Hldgs (STX)?

A

The stock price for Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ: STX) is $103.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seagate Tech Hldgs (STX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Seagate Tech Hldgs (STX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-21.

Q

When is Seagate Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) reporting earnings?

A

Seagate Tech Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Seagate Tech Hldgs (STX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seagate Tech Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Seagate Tech Hldgs (STX) operate in?

A

Seagate Tech Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.