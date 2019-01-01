QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
43K/32.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.71 - 61.5
Mkt Cap
67.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.46
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 19 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:36PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 13, 2022, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:47PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:12PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:39AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 3:50PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 1:31PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:54AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.350-0.260 0.0900
REV5.360B5.778B418.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Uber Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uber Technologies (UBER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uber Technologies's (UBER) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Uber Technologies (UBER) stock?

A

The latest price target for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) was reported by Wedbush on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting UBER to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.61% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Uber Technologies (UBER)?

A

The stock price for Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is $34.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uber Technologies (UBER) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uber Technologies.

Q

When is Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) reporting earnings?

A

Uber Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Uber Technologies (UBER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uber Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Uber Technologies (UBER) operate in?

A

Uber Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.