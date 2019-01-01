ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Locafy
(NASDAQ:LCFY)
0.835
00
At close: Jun 9
0.835
00
PreMarket: 5:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.76 - 4.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15M / 20.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 693K
Mkt Cap17.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float15M

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY), Quotes and News Summary

Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFY)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.76 - 4.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15M / 20.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 693K
Mkt Cap17.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.36
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float15M
Benzinga - May 18, 2022, 3:49AM
Benzinga - May 9, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2022, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2022, 12:43PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2022, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Mar 28, 2022, 12:00PM
Benzinga - Mar 28, 2022, 11:55AM
Benzinga - Mar 28, 2022, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Mar 28, 2022, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Mar 28, 2022, 9:53AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 2:01PM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 1:56PM
Locafy Ltd is focused on commercializing its Software as a Service (SaaS) online publishing technology platform. Its platform enables the ability to publish almost any type of content to almost any device that uses a web browser to display web content. The firm has three operating segments: the Publishing segment, the Direct sale segment, and the Channel sales segment.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-29
REV

Locafy Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Locafy (LCFY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Locafy's (LCFY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Locafy.

Q
What is the target price for Locafy (LCFY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Locafy

Q
Current Stock Price for Locafy (LCFY)?
A

The stock price for Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFY) is $0.835 last updated June 9, 2022, 7:48 PM UTC.

Q
Does Locafy (LCFY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Locafy.

Q
When is Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) reporting earnings?
A

Locafy’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 29, 2022.

Q
Is Locafy (LCFY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Locafy.

Q
What sector and industry does Locafy (LCFY) operate in?
A

Locafy is in the Communication Services sector and Internet Content & Information industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.