Range
60.37 - 63.06
Vol / Avg.
245.2K/530.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
42.03 - 72.43
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
62.74
P/E
10.25
EPS
0.85
Shares
59.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Freedom Holding Corp is engaged in a broad range of activities in the securities industry, including retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking and underwriting services in Central Asia. It acts as a professional participant, through its subsidiaries on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), Moscow Exchange (MOEX), Saint-Petersburg Exchange (SPB), the Ukrainian Exchange, and the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent (UZSE).

Earnings

Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.850
REV145.684M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Freedom Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freedom Holding (FRHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freedom Holding's (FRHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Freedom Holding (FRHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freedom Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Freedom Holding (FRHC)?

A

The stock price for Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) is $60.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Freedom Holding (FRHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freedom Holding.

Q

When is Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) reporting earnings?

A

Freedom Holding’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 9, 2022.

Q

Is Freedom Holding (FRHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freedom Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Freedom Holding (FRHC) operate in?

A

Freedom Holding is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.