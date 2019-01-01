QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Columbus McKinnon Corp is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions, including motion control products, technologies, automated systems and services, that efficiently and ergonomically move, lift, position and secure materials. Its key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyors, actuators, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The company's targeted market verticals include general industries, mobile industries, energy and utilities, process industries, industrial automation, construction and infrastructure, food processing, entertainment, life sciences, consumer packaged goods and e-commerce/supply chain/warehousing.

Columbus McKinnon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Columbus McKinnon's (CMCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) was reported by JP Morgan on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 64.00 expecting CMCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)?

A

The stock price for Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ: CMCO) is $44.515 last updated Today at 2:59:48 PM.

Q

Does Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) reporting earnings?

A

Columbus McKinnon’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 27, 2022.

Q

Is Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbus McKinnon.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) operate in?

A

Columbus McKinnon is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.