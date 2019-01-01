Digimarc Corp provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers and license technology and patented inventions to solution providers. Its Digimarc Platform applies a unique identifier to virtually all media objects including product packaging, commercial print, audio and video that can be automatically identified by an enabled ecosystem of industrial scanners, smartphones and other interfaces. The company generates revenue through commercial and government applications of its technology. It serves three primary markets: Government, Retail and Media. The company derives its revenue primarily from software development services, subscriptions for products and related services, and licensing of patents.