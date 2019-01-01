|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Digimarc’s space includes: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN), Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA).
The latest price target for Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on September 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting DMRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) is $28.96 last updated Today at 7:08:49 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 12, 2014 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2014.
Digimarc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Digimarc.
Digimarc is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.