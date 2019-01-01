QQQ
Range
28.82 - 29.96
Vol / Avg.
55.3K/122.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.11 - 53.74
Mkt Cap
512.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
29.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Digimarc Corp provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers and license technology and patented inventions to solution providers. Its Digimarc Platform applies a unique identifier to virtually all media objects including product packaging, commercial print, audio and video that can be automatically identified by an enabled ecosystem of industrial scanners, smartphones and other interfaces. The company generates revenue through commercial and government applications of its technology. It serves three primary markets: Government, Retail and Media. The company derives its revenue primarily from software development services, subscriptions for products and related services, and licensing of patents.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Digimarc Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Digimarc (DMRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Digimarc's (DMRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Digimarc (DMRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on September 12, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting DMRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 89.92% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Digimarc (DMRC)?

A

The stock price for Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) is $28.96 last updated Today at 7:08:49 PM.

Q

Does Digimarc (DMRC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 12, 2014 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2014.

Q

When is Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) reporting earnings?

A

Digimarc’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Digimarc (DMRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Digimarc.

Q

What sector and industry does Digimarc (DMRC) operate in?

A

Digimarc is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.