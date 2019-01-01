QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.2204.560 0.3400
REV1.360B1.376B16.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Teledyne Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teledyne Technologies (TDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teledyne Technologies's (TDY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Teledyne Technologies (TDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) was reported by Needham on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 520.00 expecting TDY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.37% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Teledyne Technologies (TDY)?

A

The stock price for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) is $418.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teledyne Technologies (TDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teledyne Technologies.

Q

When is Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) reporting earnings?

A

Teledyne Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Teledyne Technologies (TDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teledyne Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Teledyne Technologies (TDY) operate in?

A

Teledyne Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.