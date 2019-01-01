QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/123.5K
Div / Yield
2.41/12.42%
52 Wk
19.29 - 23.78
Mkt Cap
521.4M
Payout Ratio
28.38
Open
-
P/E
2.6
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
India Fund Inc is an asset management company. The fund's investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in the equity securities of Indian companies. The company's portfolio is diversified across various sectors such as financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, telecommunication services, utilities and others. Geographically, all the business activity functions through the market of United States.

India Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy India Fund (IFN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of India Fund (NYSE: IFN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are India Fund's (IFN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for India Fund.

Q

What is the target price for India Fund (IFN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for India Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for India Fund (IFN)?

A

The stock price for India Fund (NYSE: IFN) is $19.38 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does India Fund (IFN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2021.

Q

When is India Fund (NYSE:IFN) reporting earnings?

A

India Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is India Fund (IFN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for India Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does India Fund (IFN) operate in?

A

India Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.