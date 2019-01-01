QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/172.2K
Div / Yield
0.92/8.54%
52 Wk
9.35 - 11.55
Mkt Cap
702.8M
Payout Ratio
52.03
Open
-
P/E
7.28
EPS
0.22
Shares
65.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Barings BDC Inc is a US-based specialty finance company. Its core business is to provide customized finance to lower middle-market companies primarily in the United States. The company's investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. It invests in high yield subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity instruments of privately held companies as well as in senior secured debt which is restricted to a certain limit. It generates revenues in the form of interest income, primarily from investments in debt securities, and loan origination.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.230

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV34.210M

Analyst Ratings

Barings BDC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barings BDC (BBDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barings BDC's (BBDC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Barings BDC (BBDC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting BBDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.17% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Barings BDC (BBDC)?

A

The stock price for Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) is $10.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barings BDC (BBDC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) reporting earnings?

A

Barings BDC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Barings BDC (BBDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barings BDC.

Q

What sector and industry does Barings BDC (BBDC) operate in?

A

Barings BDC is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.