Barings BDC Inc is a US-based specialty finance company. Its core business is to provide customized finance to lower middle-market companies primarily in the United States. The company's investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. It invests in high yield subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity instruments of privately held companies as well as in senior secured debt which is restricted to a certain limit. It generates revenues in the form of interest income, primarily from investments in debt securities, and loan origination.