|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.230
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|34.210M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Barings BDC’s space includes: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), P10 (NYSE:PX) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL).
The latest price target for Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) was reported by Raymond James on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.50 expecting BBDC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.17% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC) is $10.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Barings BDC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Barings BDC.
Barings BDC is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.