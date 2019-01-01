QQQ
Range
10.03 - 10.55
Vol / Avg.
3.9M/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.46 - 13.34
Mkt Cap
4.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
452M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Alight Inc is a provider of integrated, cloud-based human capital solutions that empower clients and employees to manage health, wealth and HR needs. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV803.310M

Analyst Ratings

Alight Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alight (ALIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alight (NYSE: ALIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alight's (ALIT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alight (ALIT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alight (NYSE: ALIT) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ALIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alight (ALIT)?

A

The stock price for Alight (NYSE: ALIT) is $10.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alight (ALIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alight.

Q

When is Alight (NYSE:ALIT) reporting earnings?

A

Alight’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Alight (ALIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alight.

Q

What sector and industry does Alight (ALIT) operate in?

A

Alight is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.