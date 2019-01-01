|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23
|REV
|803.310M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alight (NYSE: ALIT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alight’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK).
The latest price target for Alight (NYSE: ALIT) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ALIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alight (NYSE: ALIT) is $10.09 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alight.
Alight’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alight.
Alight is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.