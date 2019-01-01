Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. Vericel has marketed products and the goal is to become the leader in cell therapy and regenerative medicine by developing, manufacturing and marketing best-in-class therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs. The Company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.