QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
38.31 - 38.6
Vol / Avg.
14.3K/527.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
30.67 - 68.94
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
38.6
P/E
3888
EPS
-0.11
Shares
46.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - 23 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:29AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 12:21PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 1:10PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 12:26PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. Vericel has marketed products and the goal is to become the leader in cell therapy and regenerative medicine by developing, manufacturing and marketing best-in-class therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs. The Company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1400.090 -0.0500
REV48.980M47.591M-1.389M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vericel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vericel (VCEL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vericel's (VCEL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vericel (VCEL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting VCEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.45% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vericel (VCEL)?

A

The stock price for Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) is $37.99 last updated Today at 2:40:42 PM.

Q

Does Vericel (VCEL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vericel.

Q

When is Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) reporting earnings?

A

Vericel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Vericel (VCEL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vericel.

Q

What sector and industry does Vericel (VCEL) operate in?

A

Vericel is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.