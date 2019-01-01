|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|0.090
|-0.0500
|REV
|48.980M
|47.591M
|-1.389M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vericel’s space includes: Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR).
The latest price target for Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting VCEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.45% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) is $37.99 last updated Today at 2:40:42 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vericel.
Vericel’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vericel.
Vericel is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.