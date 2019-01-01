ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
AN2 Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:ANTX)
7.70
00
At close: Jun 13
7.70
00
PreMarket: 6:42PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.51 - 23.58
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10M / 19.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 93.6K
Mkt Cap149.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price14.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.98
Total Float10M

AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX), Quotes and News Summary

AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANTX)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.51 - 23.58
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding10M / 19.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 93.6K
Mkt Cap149.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price14.38
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.98
Total Float10M
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - May 10, 2022, 3:54PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2022, 12:57PM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2022, 9:51AM
Benzinga - Apr 19, 2022, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 11:26AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 10:35AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 10:18AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Mar 25, 2022, 10:12AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
AN2 Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. The initial product candidate is epetraborole, a once-daily oral treatment for patients with chronic non-tuberculous mycobacterial, or NTM, lung disease.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-29
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.980
REV0

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AN2 Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are AN2 Therapeutics's (ANTX) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) stock?
A

The latest price target for AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANTX) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting ANTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 224.68% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX)?
A

The stock price for AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANTX) is $7.7 last updated June 13, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on January 11, 2018.

Q
When is AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX) reporting earnings?
A

AN2 Therapeutics’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 29, 2022.

Q
Is AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for AN2 Therapeutics.

Q
What sector and industry does AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) operate in?
A

AN2 Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.