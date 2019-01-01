QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Zedge Inc provides content distribution platforms. Its content platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free, high-quality ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets and notification sounds. The company also launched a Zedge app.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1200.140 0.0200
REV5.260M6.028M768.000K

Zedge Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zedge (ZDGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zedge (AMEX: ZDGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zedge's (ZDGE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zedge.

Q

What is the target price for Zedge (ZDGE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zedge (AMEX: ZDGE) was reported by National Securities Corporation on June 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting ZDGE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -57.91% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zedge (ZDGE)?

A

The stock price for Zedge (AMEX: ZDGE) is $7.1268 last updated Today at 6:20:34 PM.

Q

Does Zedge (ZDGE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zedge.

Q

When is Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) reporting earnings?

A

Zedge’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is Zedge (ZDGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zedge.

Q

What sector and industry does Zedge (ZDGE) operate in?

A

Zedge is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.