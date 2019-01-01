QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/221.7K
Div / Yield
1.72/2.35%
52 Wk
65 - 82.53
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
48.85
Open
-
P/E
21
EPS
0.8
Shares
53.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 6:48AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:15PM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 5:15PM
Benzinga - Apr 26, 2021, 6:47AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Community Bank System Inc is a financial holding company. The company primarily operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. and Benefit Plans Administrative Services. Community Bank's business is operating a community bank providing a broad array of banking and financial services. These are offered chiefly to retail, commercial, and municipal customers in nonmetropolitan markets, including small towns in upstate New York and Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company has historically relied on acquisitions to fuel growth, in addition to growing organically. A majority of its loan portfolio is tilted toward the consumer market on an installment, line of credit, or residential mortgage loan basis. The majority of the company's net revenue is net interest income.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8200.810 -0.0100
REV158.140M159.677M1.537M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Community Bank System Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Bank System (CBU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Community Bank System's (CBU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Community Bank System (CBU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting CBU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.68% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Bank System (CBU)?

A

The stock price for Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) is $73.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Bank System (CBU) pay a dividend?

A

The next Community Bank System (CBU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) reporting earnings?

A

Community Bank System’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Community Bank System (CBU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Bank System.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Bank System (CBU) operate in?

A

Community Bank System is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.