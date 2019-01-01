|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.820
|0.810
|-0.0100
|REV
|158.140M
|159.677M
|1.537M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Community Bank System’s space includes: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI).
The latest price target for Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 58.00 expecting CBU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -20.68% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) is $73.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Community Bank System (CBU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Community Bank System’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Community Bank System.
Community Bank System is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.