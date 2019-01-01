|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Middlesex Water’s space includes: California Water Service (NYSE:CWT), SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW), The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) and Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS).
The latest price target for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MSEX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) is $96.13 last updated Today at 5:07:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Middlesex Water’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Middlesex Water.
Middlesex Water is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.