Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in the U.S. The firm primarily operates in the eastern states of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The company has two operating segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The regulated business includes collecting and distributing water to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection consumers. The non-regulated business includes contract services for the operation of private water and wastewater systems. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Regulated segment and from residential customers.