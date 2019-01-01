Affimed NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer treatment that seeks to harness the body's immune defenses to fight tumor cells. The company is also developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe and Germany.