Range
4.13 - 4.34
Vol / Avg.
1M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.59 - 11.74
Mkt Cap
506.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
119.8M
Outstanding
Affimed NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology, which represents an approach to cancer treatment that seeks to harness the body's immune defenses to fight tumor cells. The company is also developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe and Germany.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Affimed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Affimed (AFMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Affimed's (AFMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Affimed.

Q

What is the target price for Affimed (AFMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) was reported by Truist Securities on October 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AFMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 136.41% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Affimed (AFMD)?

A

The stock price for Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) is $4.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Affimed (AFMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Affimed.

Q

When is Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) reporting earnings?

A

Affimed’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.

Q

Is Affimed (AFMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Affimed.

Q

What sector and industry does Affimed (AFMD) operate in?

A

Affimed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.