|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Affimed.
The latest price target for Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) was reported by Truist Securities on October 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting AFMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 136.41% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) is $4.23 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Affimed.
Affimed’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Affimed.
Affimed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.