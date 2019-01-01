|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Horizon Tech Finance’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG).
The latest price target for Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) was reported by National Securities Corporation on September 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HRZN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) is $15.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021.
Horizon Tech Finance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Horizon Tech Finance.
Horizon Tech Finance is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.