QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.21 - 15.71
Vol / Avg.
112.5K/142.7K
Div / Yield
1.2/7.87%
52 Wk
12.58 - 19.08
Mkt Cap
311.3M
Payout Ratio
84.51
Open
15.62
P/E
10.73
EPS
0.63
Shares
20.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 3:25PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Apr 7, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 4:28PM
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 11:18AM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 4:17PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Horizon Technology Finance Corp is a specialty finance company. Its investment objective is to maximize its investment portfolio's total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. It lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and sustainability industries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Horizon Tech Finance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horizon Tech Finance's (HRZN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) was reported by National Securities Corporation on September 23, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HRZN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN)?

A

The stock price for Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) is $15.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 17, 2021.

Q

When is Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) reporting earnings?

A

Horizon Tech Finance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizon Tech Finance.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) operate in?

A

Horizon Tech Finance is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.