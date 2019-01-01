QQQ
Range
123.45 - 125.77
Vol / Avg.
21.3K/362.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
110.11 - 188.52
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
123.45
P/E
73.29
EPS
0.33
Shares
63.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3900.480 0.0900
REV162.840M171.494M8.654M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Manhattan Associates Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manhattan Associates (MANH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Manhattan Associates's (MANH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Manhattan Associates (MANH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting MANH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.96% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Manhattan Associates (MANH)?

A

The stock price for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) is $125.99 last updated Today at 2:49:05 PM.

Q

Does Manhattan Associates (MANH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manhattan Associates.

Q

When is Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) reporting earnings?

A

Manhattan Associates’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Manhattan Associates (MANH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manhattan Associates.

Q

What sector and industry does Manhattan Associates (MANH) operate in?

A

Manhattan Associates is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.