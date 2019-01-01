QQQ
Range
62.42 - 63.93
Vol / Avg.
3M/2.5M
Div / Yield
0.28/0.44%
52 Wk
62.97 - 79.87
Mkt Cap
22.5B
Payout Ratio
16.97
Open
63.87
P/E
38.61
EPS
0.46
Shares
359.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $5.3 billion in revenue and $1.2 billion in adjusted operating income in 2021.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7800.790 0.0100
REV1.440B1.375B-65.000M

Analyst Ratings

Fortive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortive (FTV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortive (NYSE: FTV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortive's (FTV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fortive (FTV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fortive (NYSE: FTV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 76.00 expecting FTV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.47% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortive (FTV)?

A

The stock price for Fortive (NYSE: FTV) is $62.565 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortive (FTV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Fortive (FTV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Fortive (NYSE:FTV) reporting earnings?

A

Fortive’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Fortive (FTV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortive.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortive (FTV) operate in?

A

Fortive is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.