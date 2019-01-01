QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, molecular diagnostic platforms, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2101.320 0.1100
REV10.710B11.468B758.000M

Abbott Laboratories Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abbott Laboratories's (ABT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 151.00 expecting ABT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.51% upside). 27 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?

A

The stock price for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is $117.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abbott Laboratories (ABT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Abbott Laboratories (ABT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-13.

Q

When is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reporting earnings?

A

Abbott Laboratories’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Abbott Laboratories (ABT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abbott Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does Abbott Laboratories (ABT) operate in?

A

Abbott Laboratories is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.