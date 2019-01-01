QQQ
Range
7.5 - 7.89
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/529.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.02 - 14.8
Mkt Cap
177.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.89
P/E
10.28
Shares
23.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Meihua International Medical Technologies Co Ltd is engaged in providing disposable medical devices. It serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. Its product offerings include Disposable Medical mask, Disposable ID Bracelet, Disposable Artificial Anal bag, Disposable Catheter, and Electonic pump among others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Meihua International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meihua International (MHUA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meihua International (NASDAQ: MHUA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Meihua International's (MHUA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meihua International (MHUA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meihua International

Q

Current Stock Price for Meihua International (MHUA)?

A

The stock price for Meihua International (NASDAQ: MHUA) is $7.5401 last updated Today at 3:07:04 PM.

Q

Does Meihua International (MHUA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meihua International.

Q

When is Meihua International (NASDAQ:MHUA) reporting earnings?

A

Meihua International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Meihua International (MHUA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meihua International.

Q

What sector and industry does Meihua International (MHUA) operate in?

A

Meihua International is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.