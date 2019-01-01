QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Tile Shop Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It manufactures own setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, and sealers. The company primarily market is retail sales to consumers, contractors, designers, and home builders. Its distribution centers are in Michigan, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Tile Shop Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tile Shop Holdings's (TTSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTSH) was reported by Lake Street on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting TTSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH)?

A

The stock price for Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTSH) is $6.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tile Shop Holdings.

Q

When is Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) reporting earnings?

A

Tile Shop Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tile Shop Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tile Shop Holdings (TTSH) operate in?

A

Tile Shop Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.