|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTSH) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tile Shop Holdings’s space includes: LL Flooring Holdings (NYSE:LL), Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND).
The latest price target for Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTSH) was reported by Lake Street on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting TTSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.44% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ: TTSH) is $6.14 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tile Shop Holdings.
Tile Shop Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tile Shop Holdings.
Tile Shop Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.