Range
36.94 - 37.86
Vol / Avg.
3.4M/1.9M
Div / Yield
0.44/1.18%
52 Wk
31.22 - 43.12
Mkt Cap
9.6B
Payout Ratio
338.46
Open
37.38
P/E
285.92
EPS
0.17
Shares
256.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.220 0.0000
REV3.800B3.948B148.000M

Aramark Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aramark (ARMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aramark's (ARMK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aramark (ARMK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting ARMK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.53% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aramark (ARMK)?

A

The stock price for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is $37.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aramark (ARMK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) reporting earnings?

A

Aramark’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Aramark (ARMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aramark.

Q

What sector and industry does Aramark (ARMK) operate in?

A

Aramark is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.