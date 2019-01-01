|Q2 2022
|0.220
|0.220
|0.0000
|REV
|3.800B
|3.948B
|148.000M
You can purchase shares of Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Aramark’s space includes: Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY).
The latest price target for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting ARMK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.53% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is $37.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.
Aramark’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Aramark.
Aramark is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.