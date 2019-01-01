QQQ
Range
58.37 - 59.38
Vol / Avg.
24.7K/229.3K
Div / Yield
1/1.69%
52 Wk
51.02 - 72.08
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
40.65
Open
59.4
P/E
26.6
EPS
1.2
Shares
52.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
California Water Service Group is a U.S. water and utilities holding company based in California. The company engages in the production, treatment, distribution, and sale of water for various uses. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which can be divided between regulated and unregulated businesses. The regulated public utilities subsidiaries operate in California, New Mexico, Washington, and Hawaii. The unregulated subsidiaries provide water utility services to private companies and municipalities. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its operations in California and, overall, from residential customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV197.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

California Water Service Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California Water Service (CWT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are California Water Service's (CWT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for California Water Service (CWT) stock?

A

The latest price target for California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) was reported by Seaport Global on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CWT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for California Water Service (CWT)?

A

The stock price for California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) is $58.27 last updated Today at 5:01:30 PM.

Q

Does California Water Service (CWT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.

Q

When is California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) reporting earnings?

A

California Water Service’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is California Water Service (CWT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California Water Service.

Q

What sector and industry does California Water Service (CWT) operate in?

A

California Water Service is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.