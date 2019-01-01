|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in California Water Service’s space includes: SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW), The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW), American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK), Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG).
The latest price target for California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) was reported by Seaport Global on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CWT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) is $58.27 last updated Today at 5:01:30 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022.
California Water Service’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for California Water Service.
California Water Service is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.