Range
12.11 - 12.15
Vol / Avg.
8.2K/39.7K
Div / Yield
0.6/4.95%
52 Wk
11.92 - 14
Mkt Cap
289.1M
Payout Ratio
57.69
Open
12.15
P/E
11.66
Shares
23.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes and, where possible under local law, local income and personal property taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company primarily invests in Pennsylvania municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. The municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations.

Invesco Pennsylvania Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Pennsylvania (VPV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE: VPV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Pennsylvania's (VPV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Pennsylvania.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Pennsylvania (VPV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Pennsylvania

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Pennsylvania (VPV)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE: VPV) is $12.1302 last updated Today at 3:51:18 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Pennsylvania (VPV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco Pennsylvania (NYSE:VPV) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Pennsylvania does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Pennsylvania (VPV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Pennsylvania.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Pennsylvania (VPV) operate in?

A

Invesco Pennsylvania is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.