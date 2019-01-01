Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes and, where possible under local law, local income and personal property taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company primarily invests in Pennsylvania municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. The municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations.