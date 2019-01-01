|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.370
|0.650
|-0.7200
|REV
|5.940B
|5.655B
|-285.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Koninklijke Philips’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR).
The latest price target for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) was reported by Jefferies on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PHG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) is $33.79 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2018.
Koninklijke Philips’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke Philips.
Koninklijke Philips is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.