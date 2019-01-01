QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.69 - 33.82
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/2M
Div / Yield
1.03/3.03%
52 Wk
31.34 - 61.23
Mkt Cap
29.4B
Payout Ratio
126.62
Open
32.72
P/E
44.94
EPS
0.18
Shares
870.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 5:22PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 5:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 2:13PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 12:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 11:48AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 5:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 5:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 1:19PM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 5:40AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Philips is a diversified global healthcare company operating in three segments: diagnosis and treatment, connected care, and personal health. About 48% of the company's revenue comes from the diagnosis and treatment segment, which features imaging systems, ultrasound equipment, image-guided therapy solutions and healthcare informatics. The connected care segment (27% of revenue) encompasses monitoring and analytics systems for hospitals and sleep and respiratory care devices, whereas the personal health business (remainder of revenue) includes electric toothbrushes and men's grooming and personal-care products. In 2020, Philips generated EUR 19.5 billion in sales and had 80,000 employees in over 100 countries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3700.650 -0.7200
REV5.940B5.655B-285.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Koninklijke Philips Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Koninklijke Philips (PHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koninklijke Philips's (PHG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Koninklijke Philips (PHG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) was reported by Jefferies on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PHG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Koninklijke Philips (PHG)?

A

The stock price for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE: PHG) is $33.79 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Koninklijke Philips (PHG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2018.

Q

When is Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) reporting earnings?

A

Koninklijke Philips’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Koninklijke Philips (PHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke Philips.

Q

What sector and industry does Koninklijke Philips (PHG) operate in?

A

Koninklijke Philips is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.