Crescent Capital BDC Inc is a business development company structured as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in secured debt (including senior secured, unitranche and second lien debt) and unsecured debt (including senior unsecured, mezzanine and subordinated debt), as well as related equity securities of private U.S. middle-market companies.