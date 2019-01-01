QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/106K
Div / Yield
1.64/9.32%
52 Wk
15.9 - 21.48
Mkt Cap
583.7M
Payout Ratio
43.62
Open
-
P/E
4.68
EPS
0.59
Shares
33.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Crescent Capital BDC Inc is a business development company structured as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in secured debt (including senior secured, unitranche and second lien debt) and unsecured debt (including senior unsecured, mezzanine and subordinated debt), as well as related equity securities of private U.S. middle-market companies.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.410

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV24.240M

Analyst Ratings

Crescent Capital BDC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crescent Capital BDC's (CCAP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) was reported by B of A Securities on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.50 expecting CCAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.80% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)?

A

The stock price for Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) is $17.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) pay a dividend?

A

The next Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) reporting earnings?

A

Crescent Capital BDC’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crescent Capital BDC.

Q

What sector and industry does Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) operate in?

A

Crescent Capital BDC is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.