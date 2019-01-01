|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Grupo Supervielle’s space includes: Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX), Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH), Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB), Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) and Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC).
The latest price target for Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) was reported by Itau BBA on December 9, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SUPV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is $1.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Supervielle.
Grupo Supervielle’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Grupo Supervielle.
Grupo Supervielle is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.