Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/347K
Div / Yield
0.03/1.38%
52 Wk
1.61 - 2.89
Mkt Cap
174.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
91.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Grupo Supervielle SA offers financial products & services. The company's segments include Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance & Asset Management & other services. The company provides services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, and large corporates in Argentina. The company also offers mutual fund services.

Grupo Supervielle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grupo Supervielle's (SUPV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) was reported by Itau BBA on December 9, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SUPV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)?

A

The stock price for Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is $1.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grupo Supervielle.

Q

When is Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) reporting earnings?

A

Grupo Supervielle’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 11, 2022.

Q

Is Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grupo Supervielle.

Q

What sector and industry does Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) operate in?

A

Grupo Supervielle is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.