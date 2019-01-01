QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Lightbridge Corp is a United States-based nuclear fuel technology company. The business activity of the firm is functioned through Nuclear Fuel Technology segment. The Nuclear Fuel Technology segment develops next generation nuclear fuel technology that increases the power output of commercial reactors and reduces the cost of generating electricity. Geographically, its operations are functioned through the region of Unites States.

Lightbridge Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lightbridge (LTBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lightbridge's (LTBR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lightbridge (LTBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lightbridge

Q

Current Stock Price for Lightbridge (LTBR)?

A

The stock price for Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is $6.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lightbridge (LTBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lightbridge.

Q

When is Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) reporting earnings?

A

Lightbridge’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Lightbridge (LTBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lightbridge.

Q

What sector and industry does Lightbridge (LTBR) operate in?

A

Lightbridge is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.