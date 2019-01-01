Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab is also the creator of Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon) and Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), and Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.