Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Genmab is a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company specializing in antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Genmab's proprietary antibody technologies are DuoBody, HexaBody, DuoHexaBody, and HexElect. Johnson & Johnson partnered with Genmab to create Darzalex, which is regarded as the standard of care for multiple myeloma and is Genmab's leading product. Genmab is also the creator of Tepezza for thyroid eye disease (partnered with Horizon) and Kesimpta for relapsing multiple sclerosis (partnered with Novartis), and Rybrevant (partnered with Johnson & Johnson) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genmab has several pipeline candidates targeting other oncologic indications.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.170
REV402.802M

Genmab Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genmab (GMAB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genmab's (GMAB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genmab (GMAB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 39.00 expecting GMAB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.99% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genmab (GMAB)?

A

The stock price for Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) is $30.955 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genmab (GMAB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genmab.

Q

When is Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) reporting earnings?

A

Genmab’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Genmab (GMAB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genmab.

Q

What sector and industry does Genmab (GMAB) operate in?

A

Genmab is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.