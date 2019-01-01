QQQ
Range
3.36 - 3.85
Vol / Avg.
240.8K/438.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.54 - 12.38
Mkt Cap
460.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.5
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
124.2M
Outstanding
Nautilus Biotechnology Inc is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the human proteome. It has built a prototype of a single-molecule instrument, Proteomic Analysis System.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.130 0.0000
REV0

Nautilus Biotechnology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NAUT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nautilus Biotechnology's (NAUT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Q

What is the target price for Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NAUT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting NAUT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 115.63% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT)?

A

The stock price for Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NAUT) is $3.71 last updated Today at 6:13:48 PM.

Q

Does Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Q

When is Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) reporting earnings?

A

Nautilus Biotechnology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) operate in?

A

Nautilus Biotechnology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.