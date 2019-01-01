|FY 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sibanye Stillwater’s space includes: Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS), Ternium (NYSE:TX), Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI).
The latest price target for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) was reported by Deutsche Bank on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting SBSW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) is $17.425 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sibanye Stillwater.
Sibanye Stillwater’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sibanye Stillwater.
Sibanye Stillwater is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.