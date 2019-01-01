QQQ
Range
17.17 - 18.47
Vol / Avg.
13.3M/3.4M
Div / Yield
1.67/9.58%
52 Wk
11.15 - 20.68
Mkt Cap
12.3B
Payout Ratio
23.9
Open
18.03
P/E
4.23
Shares
703.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd is a South Africa-focused mining company. The Group currently owns and operates five underground and surface gold operations in South Africa: the Cooke, DRDGOLD, Driefontein, and Kloof operations in the West Witwatersrand region, and the Beatrix Operation in the southern Free State province. In addition to mining, the company owns and manages extraction and processing facilities at its operations, where gold-bearing ore is treated and beneficiated to produce gold dore. The gold dore is further refined at Rand Refinery into gold bars with a purity of at least 99.5% and is then sold on international markets. Sibanye holds a 44% interest in Rand Refinery, global refiners of gold, and the largest in Africa. Rand Refinery markets gold to customers around the world.

Sibanye Stillwater Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sibanye Stillwater's (SBSW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) was reported by Deutsche Bank on October 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting SBSW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)?

A

The stock price for Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE: SBSW) is $17.425 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sibanye Stillwater.

Q

When is Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) reporting earnings?

A

Sibanye Stillwater’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sibanye Stillwater.

Q

What sector and industry does Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) operate in?

A

Sibanye Stillwater is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.