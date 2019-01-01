QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.47 - 5.78
Vol / Avg.
41.3K/65K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.69 - 11.38
Mkt Cap
41.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.48
P/E
2.78
EPS
-0.08
Shares
7.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 1:22PM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
China Recycling Energy Corp is a developer of waste energy recycling for industrial applications in China. The company design, finance, construct, operate, and transfer energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy-intensive industries. Its waste heat-to-energy solution consists of heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes, such as the entrance and exit ends of the cement rotary kilns, to generate electricity. The company waste gas-to-energy solution primarily consists of a WGPG system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-14
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Recycling Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Recycling Energy (CREG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Recycling Energy's (CREG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for China Recycling Energy (CREG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Recycling Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for China Recycling Energy (CREG)?

A

The stock price for China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) is $5.75 last updated Today at 3:58:59 PM.

Q

Does China Recycling Energy (CREG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Recycling Energy.

Q

When is China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) reporting earnings?

A

China Recycling Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is China Recycling Energy (CREG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Recycling Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does China Recycling Energy (CREG) operate in?

A

China Recycling Energy is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.