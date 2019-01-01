China Recycling Energy Corp is a developer of waste energy recycling for industrial applications in China. The company design, finance, construct, operate, and transfer energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy-intensive industries. Its waste heat-to-energy solution consists of heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes, such as the entrance and exit ends of the cement rotary kilns, to generate electricity. The company waste gas-to-energy solution primarily consists of a WGPG system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity.