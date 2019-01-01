Ellington Financial Inc is a specialty finance company. Its primary investment objective is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted total returns for its shareholders by making investments. The company focuses on investing residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, Alternative A-paper, subprime residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, mortgage-related derivatives, commercial mortgage-backed securities and other commercial real estate debt. It also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, collateralized loan obligations, consumer loans and asset-backed securities. Revenue generated by the company consists of interest income.