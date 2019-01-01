QQQ
Range
16.85 - 17.39
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/825.1K
Div / Yield
1.8/10.50%
52 Wk
15.33 - 19.6
Mkt Cap
966.5M
Payout Ratio
43.02
Open
17.32
P/E
4.99
EPS
0.41
Shares
57.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Ellington Financial Inc is a specialty finance company. Its primary investment objective is to generate attractive, risk-adjusted total returns for its shareholders by making investments. The company focuses on investing residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government agency or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, Alternative A-paper, subprime residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, mortgage-related derivatives, commercial mortgage-backed securities and other commercial real estate debt. It also invests in corporate debt and equity securities, collateralized loan obligations, consumer loans and asset-backed securities. Revenue generated by the company consists of interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.470
REV34.200M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ellington Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ellington Financial (EFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ellington Financial's (EFC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ellington Financial (EFC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) was reported by JMP Securities on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting EFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.84% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ellington Financial (EFC)?

A

The stock price for Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) is $16.83 last updated Today at 8:49:15 PM.

Q

Does Ellington Financial (EFC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ellington Financial (EFC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) reporting earnings?

A

Ellington Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ellington Financial (EFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ellington Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Ellington Financial (EFC) operate in?

A

Ellington Financial is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.