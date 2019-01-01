|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|REV
|34.200M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Ellington Financial’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG), Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC).
The latest price target for Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) was reported by JMP Securities on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting EFC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.84% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ellington Financial (NYSE: EFC) is $16.83 last updated Today at 8:49:15 PM.
The next Ellington Financial (EFC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
Ellington Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ellington Financial.
Ellington Financial is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.