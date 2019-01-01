QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/480.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
460.36 - 706.95
Mkt Cap
40B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
55.2
EPS
1.92
Shares
84.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 10:30AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:38AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 2, 2021, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 6:37AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. Idexx gets about 38% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7101.890 0.1800
REV784.430M801.090M16.660M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IDEXX Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IDEXX Laboratories's (IDXX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) stock?

A

The latest price target for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) was reported by Atlantic Equities on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 650.00 expecting IDXX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.93% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)?

A

The stock price for IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) is $474.68 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDEXX Laboratories.

Q

When is IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) reporting earnings?

A

IDEXX Laboratories’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IDEXX Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) operate in?

A

IDEXX Laboratories is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.