Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.14/1.55%
52 Wk
7.88 - 13
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
282.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Empire State Realty OP LP is the operating partner of Empire State Realty Inc. The company along with its partner manages, operates, acquires and repositions properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The firm operates in two segments, Real Estate and Observatory. Through the Real Estate segment, it offers services related to the ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning and disposition of its real estate assets. Under the Observatory segment, it operates the two observatories of the Empire State Building. The company generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.

Empire State Realty OP Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Empire State Realty OP (OGCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: OGCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Empire State Realty OP's (OGCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Empire State Realty OP.

Q

What is the target price for Empire State Realty OP (OGCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Empire State Realty OP

Q

Current Stock Price for Empire State Realty OP (OGCP)?

A

The stock price for Empire State Realty OP (ARCA: OGCP) is $9.031 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:58:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Empire State Realty OP (OGCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empire State Realty OP.

Q

When is Empire State Realty OP (ARCA:OGCP) reporting earnings?

A

Empire State Realty OP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Empire State Realty OP (OGCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empire State Realty OP.

Q

What sector and industry does Empire State Realty OP (OGCP) operate in?

A

Empire State Realty OP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.