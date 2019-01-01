Empire State Realty OP LP is the operating partner of Empire State Realty Inc. The company along with its partner manages, operates, acquires and repositions properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The firm operates in two segments, Real Estate and Observatory. Through the Real Estate segment, it offers services related to the ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning and disposition of its real estate assets. Under the Observatory segment, it operates the two observatories of the Empire State Building. The company generates maximum revenue from the Real Estate segment.