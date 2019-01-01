QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/174.8K
Div / Yield
0.9/6.74%
52 Wk
13.15 - 17.36
Mkt Cap
718.2M
Payout Ratio
76.74
Open
-
P/E
11.76
Shares
54M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackrock Core Bond Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing a majority of its managed assets in bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The trust's investments will include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, U.S. government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackrock Core Bond Tr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Core Bond Tr (BHK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Core Bond Tr's (BHK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Core Bond Tr.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Core Bond Tr (BHK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Core Bond Tr

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Core Bond Tr (BHK)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) is $13.31 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackrock Core Bond Tr (BHK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Core Bond Tr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Core Bond Tr (BHK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Core Bond Tr.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Core Bond Tr (BHK) operate in?

A

Blackrock Core Bond Tr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.