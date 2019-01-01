|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.050
|0.970
|-0.0800
|REV
|1.310B
|1.319B
|9.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Encompass Health’s space includes: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA).
The latest price target for Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) was reported by Raymond James on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting EHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.55% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is $65.28 last updated Today at 8:35:20 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
Encompass Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Encompass Health.
Encompass Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.