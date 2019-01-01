QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. It operates in two segments: inpatient rehabilitation and home health and hospice. The Inpatient rehabilitation segment contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Home health and hospital segment provides skilled home health services through agencies concentrated in the southeastern United States and Texas, which include nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, social work, and hospice services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0500.970 -0.0800
REV1.310B1.319B9.000M

see more
Encompass Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Encompass Health (EHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Encompass Health's (EHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Encompass Health (EHC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) was reported by Raymond James on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting EHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.55% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Encompass Health (EHC)?

A

The stock price for Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) is $65.28 last updated Today at 8:35:20 PM.

Q

Does Encompass Health (EHC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) reporting earnings?

A

Encompass Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Encompass Health (EHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Encompass Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Encompass Health (EHC) operate in?

A

Encompass Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.