Encompass Health Corp provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States through a network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. It operates in two segments: inpatient rehabilitation and home health and hospice. The Inpatient rehabilitation segment contributes the majority of the firm's revenue and provides specialized rehabilitative treatment through a network of inpatient hospitals. These hospitals are concentrated in the eastern half of the United States and Texas. The Home health and hospital segment provides skilled home health services through agencies concentrated in the southeastern United States and Texas, which include nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, social work, and hospice services.