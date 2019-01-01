Alta Equipment Group Inc is an integrated equipment dealership platform in the U.S. The company sell, rent, and provide parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Its segments are Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The Material Handling segment is engaged in operations related to the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Virginia and throughout the New England states whereas, the Construction Equipment segment is engaged in operations related to the sale, service, and rental of construction equipment in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, New York, and Florida.