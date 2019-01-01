QQQ
Range
12.75 - 13.02
Vol / Avg.
39.2K/65.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.33 - 17.38
Mkt Cap
415.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.95
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
32.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
Alta Equipment Group Inc is an integrated equipment dealership platform in the U.S. The company sell, rent, and provide parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Its segments are Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The Material Handling segment is engaged in operations related to the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Virginia and throughout the New England states whereas, the Construction Equipment segment is engaged in operations related to the sale, service, and rental of construction equipment in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, New York, and Florida.

Alta Equipment Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alta Equipment Group's (ALTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on November 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting ALTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.68% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)?

A

The stock price for Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) is $12.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alta Equipment Group.

Q

When is Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) reporting earnings?

A

Alta Equipment Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alta Equipment Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) operate in?

A

Alta Equipment Group is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NYSE.