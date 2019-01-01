QQQ
TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati, and the Kingdom of Tonga.

TMC The Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TMC The Metals (TMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TMC The Metals (NASDAQ: TMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TMC The Metals's (TMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TMC The Metals.

Q

What is the target price for TMC The Metals (TMC) stock?

A

The latest price target for TMC The Metals (NASDAQ: TMC) was reported by Wedbush on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting TMC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 208.64% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TMC The Metals (TMC)?

A

The stock price for TMC The Metals (NASDAQ: TMC) is $1.62 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TMC The Metals (TMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TMC The Metals.

Q

When is TMC The Metals (NASDAQ:TMC) reporting earnings?

A

TMC The Metals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is TMC The Metals (TMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TMC The Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does TMC The Metals (TMC) operate in?

A

TMC The Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.