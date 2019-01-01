TMC The Metals Co Inc is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. It supplies metals for the clean energy transition with the least possible negative environmental and social impact and accelerates the transition to a circular metal economy. The company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati, and the Kingdom of Tonga.