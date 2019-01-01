Sidus Space Inc is a Space-as-a-Service company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection with a vision to enable space flight heritage status for new technologies and deliver data and predictive analytics to both domestic and global customers. The company supports Commercial Space, Aerospace, Defense, Underwater Marine and other commercial and government customers. Its services include Multidisciplinary Design Engineering, Precision CNC Machining and Fabrication, Swiss Screw Machining, American Welding Society (AWS) Certified Welding and Fabrication, Electrical and Electronic Assemblies, and Wire Cable harness Fabrication among others.