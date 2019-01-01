QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Sidus Space Inc is a Space-as-a-Service company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection with a vision to enable space flight heritage status for new technologies and deliver data and predictive analytics to both domestic and global customers. The company supports Commercial Space, Aerospace, Defense, Underwater Marine and other commercial and government customers. Its services include Multidisciplinary Design Engineering, Precision CNC Machining and Fabrication, Swiss Screw Machining, American Welding Society (AWS) Certified Welding and Fabrication, Electrical and Electronic Assemblies, and Wire Cable harness Fabrication among others.

Sidus Space Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sidus Space (SIDU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sidus Space's (SIDU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sidus Space (SIDU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sidus Space

Q

Current Stock Price for Sidus Space (SIDU)?

A

The stock price for Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is $5.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sidus Space (SIDU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sidus Space.

Q

When is Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) reporting earnings?

A

Sidus Space’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Sidus Space (SIDU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sidus Space.

Q

What sector and industry does Sidus Space (SIDU) operate in?

A

Sidus Space is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.