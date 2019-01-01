CB Financial Services Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company conducts its operations primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers products and services related to residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area. It operates in two operating units namely Community Banking and Insurance brokerage service segment. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interests.