Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.4K
Div / Yield
0.96/3.67%
52 Wk
19.25 - 26.8
Mkt Cap
134.6M
Payout Ratio
44.65
Open
-
P/E
12.17
EPS
1.32
Shares
5.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CB Financial Services Inc operates as a bank holding company. The company conducts its operations primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. The Bank offers products and services related to residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area. It operates in two operating units namely Community Banking and Insurance brokerage service segment. The bank generates its revenue in the form of interests.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7500.530 -0.2200
REV14.950M18.920M3.970M

CB Financial Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CB Financial Services (CBFV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CB Financial Services's (CBFV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CB Financial Services (CBFV) stock?

A

The latest price target for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) was reported by DA Davidson on January 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting CBFV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.78% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CB Financial Services (CBFV)?

A

The stock price for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) is $26.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CB Financial Services (CBFV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) reporting earnings?

A

CB Financial Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is CB Financial Services (CBFV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CB Financial Services.

Q

What sector and industry does CB Financial Services (CBFV) operate in?

A

CB Financial Services is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.