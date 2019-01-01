|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.750
|0.530
|-0.2200
|REV
|14.950M
|18.920M
|3.970M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CB Financial Services’s space includes: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST), United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH), Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI), Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) and Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC).
The latest price target for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) was reported by DA Davidson on January 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting CBFV to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.78% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) is $26.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.
CB Financial Services’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CB Financial Services.
CB Financial Services is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.