Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
American Water Works is the largest investor-owned U.S. water and wastewater utility, serving approximately 3.5 million customers in 16 states. It provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and operates predominantly in regulated markets, which account for over 90% of earnings. After divesting the homeowner services group, the company's only remaining nonregulated business is water services for military bases.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8500.850 0.0000
REV1.010B951.000M-59.000M

American Water Works Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Water Works Co (AWK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Water Works Co's (AWK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for American Water Works Co (AWK) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) was reported by Barclays on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 166.00 expecting AWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.24% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Water Works Co (AWK)?

A

The stock price for American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) is $147.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Water Works Co (AWK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) reporting earnings?

A

American Water Works Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is American Water Works Co (AWK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Water Works Co.

Q

What sector and industry does American Water Works Co (AWK) operate in?

A

American Water Works Co is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.