|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.850
|0.850
|0.0000
|REV
|1.010B
|951.000M
|-59.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) through any online brokerage.
The latest price target for American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) was reported by Barclays on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 166.00 expecting AWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.24% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) is $147.9 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.
American Water Works Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for American Water Works Co.
American Water Works Co is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.