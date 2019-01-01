QQQ
Range
37.55 - 43.46
Vol / Avg.
519.1K/510.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.3 - 61
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
38.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
47.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Outset Medical Inc is a medical technology company. The company has developed a machine, Tablo, which reduces the cost and complexity of dialysis. Tablo provides Renal Replacement Therapy in Hospitals, Chronic Care in Dialysis Clinics and Home Dialysis.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.770-0.770 0.0000
REV26.420M28.152M1.732M

Analyst Ratings

Outset Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Outset Medical (OM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Outset Medical's (OM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Outset Medical (OM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) was reported by Cowen & Co. on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting OM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.33% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Outset Medical (OM)?

A

The stock price for Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) is $43.39 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Outset Medical (OM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Outset Medical.

Q

When is Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) reporting earnings?

A

Outset Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Outset Medical (OM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Outset Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Outset Medical (OM) operate in?

A

Outset Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.