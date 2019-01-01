|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.770
|-0.770
|0.0000
|REV
|26.420M
|28.152M
|1.732M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Outset Medical’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX), AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO), Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI).
The latest price target for Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) was reported by Cowen & Co. on August 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 70.00 expecting OM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.33% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) is $43.39 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Outset Medical.
Outset Medical’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Outset Medical.
Outset Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.