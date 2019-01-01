QQQ
Range
6.36 - 6.84
Vol / Avg.
107.6K/105.9K
Div / Yield
0.72/10.81%
52 Wk
5.75 - 9
Mkt Cap
107.6M
Payout Ratio
1075
Open
6.8
P/E
83.25
EPS
0
Shares
16.9M
Outstanding
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income from its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund invests in fixed income securities and other instruments.

Stone Harbor Emerging Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stone Harbor Emerging's (EDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stone Harbor Emerging.

Q

What is the target price for Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) was reported by Bernstein on April 10, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF)?

A

The stock price for Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE: EDF) is $6.38 last updated Today at 7:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-07.

Q

When is Stone Harbor Emerging (NYSE:EDF) reporting earnings?

A

Stone Harbor Emerging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stone Harbor Emerging.

Q

What sector and industry does Stone Harbor Emerging (EDF) operate in?

A

Stone Harbor Emerging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.